NewsFebruary 8, 2020

Man charged with killing, dumping body

PINEVILLE, Mo. --A Missouri man was charged Friday with fatally shooting an Arkansas man while getting a ride home from a party and then forcing two other people in the vehicle to dump the body along a rural road. Twenty-five-year-old Henry Bridgeford, of Noel, is jailed without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Christian Zigmunt, 22, of Bella Vista, Arkansas. ...

Associated Press

PINEVILLE, Mo. --A Missouri man was charged Friday with fatally shooting an Arkansas man while getting a ride home from a party and then forcing two other people in the vehicle to dump the body along a rural road.

Twenty-five-year-old Henry Bridgeford, of Noel, is jailed without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Christian Zigmunt, 22, of Bella Vista, Arkansas. Bridgeford also is charged with armed criminal action and two counts of kidnapping. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said there apparently were "words exchanged" at the party and that Bridgeford "became agitated" as the man who hosted the get-together gave him a ride early Thursday. Hall said that after Bridgeford shot Zigmunt, he forced the the host and another witness to drive around for about 30 minutes before dumping the body alongside a country road.

Hall said the witnesses dropped Bridgeford off at his house and headed straight to the sheriff's office. The "still shaken" men then told law enforcement where they could find the body, Hall said.

The sheriff's office hasn't determined a motive or what the men may have argued about.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

