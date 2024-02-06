The man accused of setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau last year has been charged with a federal hate crime.

According to a release from the Justice Department, authorities have charged Scott Pritchard, 46, with intentionally obstructing parishioners of the church in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs and using fire to commit a federal felony. The charges could carry a maximum combined sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each charge.