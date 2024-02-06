All sections
NewsMay 6, 2022
Man charged with hate crime in burning of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau
The man accused of setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau last year has been charged with a federal hate crime. According to a release from the Justice Department, authorities have charged Scott Pritchard, 46, with intentionally obstructing parishioners of the church in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs and using fire to commit a federal felony. ...
Southeast Missourian
Firefighters from the surrounding area work on a three-alarm fire April 18, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau.
Firefighters from the surrounding area work on a three-alarm fire April 18, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The man accused of setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau last year has been charged with a federal hate crime.

According to a release from the Justice Department, authorities have charged Scott Pritchard, 46, with intentionally obstructing parishioners of the church in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs and using fire to commit a federal felony. The charges could carry a maximum combined sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each charge.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming for the Eastern District of Missouri and Acting Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis for the FBI St. Louis Field Office made the announcement Thursday.

The church, at 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive, burned the night of April 18, 2021.

The charges are the result of an investigation by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, FBI, Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case is being prosecuted by trial attorneys Shan Patel and Noah Coakley of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hahn for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Local News
