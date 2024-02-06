Man charged in Tuesday apartment shooting in Cape Girardeau

A man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Tuesday, April 23, shooting that left one person wounded.

Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court documents indicate Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to a probable-cause statement, the victim, who lived at the Sheridan Drive residence, opened the door to his residence and Thompkins allegedly shot him in both legs. Thompkins then allegedly fled the scene, but officers located him shortly afterward. A foot chase ensued, with Thompkins ultimately being taken into custody.