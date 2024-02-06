All sections
NewsApril 25, 2024

Man charged in Tuesday apartment shooting in Cape Girardeau

A man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Tuesday, April 23, shooting that left one person wounded. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court documents indicate Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. ...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau police respond to a residence in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive on Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left one man wounded in both legs. Authorities have charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with three felonies in the incident.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

A man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Tuesday, April 23, shooting that left one person wounded.

Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court documents indicate Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to a probable-cause statement, the victim, who lived at the Sheridan Drive residence, opened the door to his residence and Thompkins allegedly shot him in both legs. Thompkins then allegedly fled the scene, but officers located him shortly afterward. A foot chase ensued, with Thompkins ultimately being taken into custody.

The statement says Thompkins told authorities he went to the apartment because the mother of his child was there. "He said he has been having problems with (redacted) and stated (redacted) had shot at him a few nights earlier on the ‘west side’ of Cape Girardeau. He said (redacted) answered the door when he knocked and attempted to fight him. He said (redacted) swung at him, so he shot him more than once." Thompkins said he was wearing a ski mask during the incident.

The statement says Thompkins said he threw the firearm used in the shooting in a wooded area. The weapon has not been found.

Thompkins is being held without bond.

