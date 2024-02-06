Man charged in St. Louis-area store killing, 27 years later

ARNOLD, Mo. -- Twenty-seven years after the owner of a suburban St. Louis liquor store was killed, police believe they've finally solved the case.

Loril Harp, 68, now the resident of a St. Louis nursing home, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 1993 killing of 40-year-old Steven Weltig at the victim's store in Arnold, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said Harp admitted that in the 1980s and 1990s he pistol-whipped and beat with a hammer people who owed money. Charging documents said Harp did not admit to the killing but told police he was at the Ajax liquor store with the intention of "roughing up" Weltig on April 23, 1993.