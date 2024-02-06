Man charged in shooting that wounded 3 officers

ST. LOUIS -- A 71-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting a St. Louis police officer and causing injuries to two other officers who went to his home to check on his welfare.

Curtis Mabry was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree assault, along with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Mabry is still hospitalized following his arrest Friday and does not have an attorney, according to Missouri court records.

Police said the three officers and a mental health professional were called to an apartment complex Friday afternoon by someone saying their brother was having a mental health crisis. Officers found Mabry in a bathroom and were lifting him to his feet when he fired a shot from a concealed gun, striking a 44-year-old officer in the shoulder, police said.