Man charged in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex

A probable-cause statement says the alleged female victim said Conner arrived at her apartment from St. Louis and they began to argue. He pulled a handgun and pointed it at her head. The two began to "tussle", and she said Conner shot her once in the leg and fired again at her head, though the bullet only grazed her. The statement says Conner's firearm jammed and he then fled the scene.

Two children were present at the time of the altercation. One jumped off the second-story balcony to get away. A younger child said he witnessed the event "and that he was scared".

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers took custody of the children until state Division of Family Services personnel could be contacted.

Conner remains at large.