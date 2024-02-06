All sections
NewsDecember 20, 2023
Man charged in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
A man has been charged in connection with a Monday, Dec. 18, shooting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Anthony Clarence Conner with first- degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felony unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child...
Southeast Missourian
A police patrol car sits in the parking lot of an apartment complex where a shooting was being investigated Monday, Dec. 18, in Cape Girardeau.
A police patrol car sits in the parking lot of an apartment complex where a shooting was being investigated Monday, Dec. 18, in Cape Girardeau.Rick Fahr

A man has been charged in connection with a Monday, Dec. 18, shooting in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Anthony Clarence Conner, 43, with first- degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felony unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anthony Clarence Conner
Anthony Clarence Conner

The charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at an apartment complex on Rock Creek Lane.

Anthony Conner
Anthony Conner
A probable-cause statement says the alleged female victim said Conner arrived at her apartment from St. Louis and they began to argue. He pulled a handgun and pointed it at her head. The two began to "tussle", and she said Conner shot her once in the leg and fired again at her head, though the bullet only grazed her. The statement says Conner's firearm jammed and he then fled the scene.

Two children were present at the time of the altercation. One jumped off the second-story balcony to get away. A younger child said he witnessed the event "and that he was scared".

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers took custody of the children until state Division of Family Services personnel could be contacted.

Conner remains at large.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

