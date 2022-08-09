Man charged for robbery of Marco's Pizza

Joseph P. Walker II has been charged in connection with the July 3 armed robbery of Marco's Pizza in Cape Girardeau.
A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states Walker is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Walker's cash-only bond is set at $50,000.
He was taken into custody Wednesday in Wayne County, Missouri, on unrelated charges, according to the release.
On July 3, Walker allegedly entered Marco's Pizza at 1330 Broadway, brandished a firearm, stole money from the business and fled the scene on foot.