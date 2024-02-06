Man, boy found dead identified

HERMANN, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of a 4-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man whose bodies were found this week in rural eastern Missouri.
The patrol said Wednesday the child was Bentlee J. Turner and the adult was Monty Jason Barton. Both lived in the small town of Belle.
Autopsies are scheduled to determine the cause of death. The patrol said the investigation continues.
Bentlee was reported missing Monday night. Barton's vehicle was found in rural Gasconade County on Monday, and the bodies were discovered nearby.
The patrol said Barton was a family friend and that the two had been together since Sunday morning.
