Man arrested in connection with shooting incident

Charges have been filed against a man Cape Girardeau police officers believe shot a bullet through a vehicle's window and hit a man in the back while he was driving his vehicle.

Jaleel Henry, 26, of Cape Girardeau, has been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

In a probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name was redacted, police said they responded March 3 to a shots-fired call, where they found several 9 mm shell casings.