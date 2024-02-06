All sections
NewsMarch 13, 2024
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Charges have been filed against a man Cape Girardeau police officers believe shot a bullet through a vehicle's window and hit a man in the back while he was driving his vehicle.

Jaleel Henry, 26, of Cape Girardeau, has been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

In a probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name was redacted, police said they responded March 3 to a shots-fired call, where they found several 9 mm shell casings.

Officers later learned a victim had gone to a hospital for treatment. The victim told police he was driving on South Benton Street at William when he heard shots. The victim stated he felt pain in his back, and the bullets broke his rear windshield and had penetrated the driver's seat before striking him.

Investigators said they found a Taurus 9 mm handgun in an alley, where the fleeing suspect had fled and hid under a tarp, according to witnesses. Officers also found a red jacket in a chair above shell casings. When they searched the jacket, they found an identification for Henry.

Officers used video surveillance from a witness that showed a man matching Henry's description near the jacket's location. The video included audio of eight gunshots fired at the vehicle before the suspect ran to a nearby house, but the residents would not let Henry inside.

Henry was arrested and is in custody in the Cape Girardeau County jail without bond.

