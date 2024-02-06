A man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police located Jacob Dylan Jungers, 29, of High Ridge just before midnight Wednesday walking near the intersection of Fountain Street and Broadway Avenue, and arrested him without incident.
Jungers was wanted for a report of shots fired occurring at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. Cape Girardeau police officers who canvassed the area found spent shell casings and witnesses. Through the evidence gathered, it was determined Jungers had allegedly fired a handgun at another adult male during a dispute.
Jungers is being held at the Cape Girardeau County jail on a no-bond warrant for the class B felony of first-degree assault, the class B felony unlawful use of a weapon, the class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and the unclassified felony of armed criminal action.
