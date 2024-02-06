Jungers was wanted for a report of shots fired occurring at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. Cape Girardeau police officers who canvassed the area found spent shell casings and witnesses. Through the evidence gathered, it was determined Jungers had allegedly fired a handgun at another adult male during a dispute.

Jungers is being held at the Cape Girardeau County jail on a no-bond warrant for the class B felony of first-degree assault, the class B felony unlawful use of a weapon, the class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and the unclassified felony of armed criminal action.