Man arrested in connection with beating incident

Police have arrested a man who they say was one of four people who brutally beat a victim, stole his car, phone and debit card, leaving him with a bloodied face, missing and broken teeth and no shoes or eyeglasses.

Levi Clowes, 20, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and the theft of a vehicle. The assault and robbery charges are Class A felonies, which could result in a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. Judge Frank Miller issued a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Ultimately, the victim suffered lacerations that needed staples; a concussion; several broken, lost or damaged teeth; a broken nose; and several scrapes and bruises. The victim claimed he was beaten and forced to give up the code to unlock his cellphone.

According to a probable-cause document filed in the case by an officer whose name is redacted, the victim identified Clowes as one of his attackers after police were able to track down the suspect.

Police used the Flock license plate scanning system to track down the vehicle connected to the beating. The crime occurred Feb. 7, when officers responded to a robbery report. The probable-cause statement said when they found the victim, he had a large amount of blood on his face, head and clothing, that he was not wearing shoes and his pants pockets had been turned outwards.