A 23-year-old man was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Monday, following a carjacking and police pursuit that occurred in Mississippi and Scott counties Sunday.
Kevin R. Jobe was arrested by Cape Girardeau officers for resisting arrest, driving while revoked and failure to stop at stop signs, according to a news release issued by the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety.
According to the release, the incident began Sunday at about 9:15 a.m. when Sikeston officers attempted to stop a black Toyota Camry for a traffic violation. As an officer approached the vehicle, the Toyota Camry drove away and a pursuit began.
The pursuit, according to the release, started on Ruth Street in Sikeston and eventually made its way to South Ingram Road and headed north to Linn Street. From there, Jobe drove through Dudley Park, headed west on Smith Avenue to Wakefield Avenue and turned north on Davis Boulevard. Eventually, Jobe headed west on West Salcedo Road before turning north on Route BB and finally heading west on Route ZZ where the Sikeston DPS pursuit was terminated.
Scott County deputies picked up the pursuit heading north on U.S. 61 near the Scott County Central schools, according to the release.
The vehicle continued into Mississippi County near Route NN where it wrecked and rolled over several times, according to Sikeston DPS.
A woman pulled over to check on Jobe, who police say pushed the woman back into her gray Chevrolet pickup and subsequently drove away with her vehicle. The release stated deputies with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Scott County reported the driver then pushed the woman out of the passenger side of the pickup. According to the release, the woman sustained an injury to her ankle and was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, police learned Monday that Jobe may have been in the Cape Girardeau area and was apprehended soon after near the intersection of William and South Hanover streets.
Hann stated Jobe had posted an image of himself in the stolen truck on social media to “show off” after the carjacking. The vehicle was recovered at the time of Jobe’s arrest, according to Sikeston DPS.
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell told the Southeast Missourian a finalized report regarding the incident in Mississippi County was still forthcoming as of Monday afternoon, and he anticipated having more information in the coming days.
