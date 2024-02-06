A 23-year-old man was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Monday, following a carjacking and police pursuit that occurred in Mississippi and Scott counties Sunday.

Kevin R. Jobe was arrested by Cape Girardeau officers for resisting arrest, driving while revoked and failure to stop at stop signs, according to a news release issued by the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, the incident began Sunday at about 9:15 a.m. when Sikeston officers attempted to stop a black Toyota Camry for a traffic violation. As an officer approached the vehicle, the Toyota Camry drove away and a pursuit began.

The pursuit, according to the release, started on Ruth Street in Sikeston and eventually made its way to South Ingram Road and headed north to Linn Street. From there, Jobe drove through Dudley Park, headed west on Smith Avenue to Wakefield Avenue and turned north on Davis Boulevard. Eventually, Jobe headed west on West Salcedo Road before turning north on Route BB and finally heading west on Route ZZ where the Sikeston DPS pursuit was terminated.

Scott County deputies picked up the pursuit heading north on U.S. 61 near the Scott County Central schools, according to the release.