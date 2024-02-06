A Cape Girardeau man was arrested after allegedly being found to possess a firearm illegally after a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to a possible drug overdose Monday, July 22.

Blake Muser, 42, was found on the steps at a redacted address after another person allegedly used Narcan on Muser while he was unresponsive, according to the probable-cause statement. The officer stated once he was on the scene, Muser was allegedly “alert and responsive.”

The probable-cause statement said as Muser was placed in an ambulance, the officer was advised he had a firearm.