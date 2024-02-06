All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2024

Man arrested for unlawful possession of firearm after possible overdose

Cape Girardeau man arrested for illegal firearm possession after a possible overdose incident; police find stolen gun and another firearm on him at the hospital. Muser, 42, held on $25,000 bond.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Blake Muser
Blake Muser

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested after allegedly being found to possess a firearm illegally after a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to a possible drug overdose Monday, July 22.

Blake Muser, 42, was found on the steps at a redacted address after another person allegedly used Narcan on Muser while he was unresponsive, according to the probable-cause statement. The officer stated once he was on the scene, Muser was allegedly “alert and responsive.”

The probable-cause statement said as Muser was placed in an ambulance, the officer was advised he had a firearm.

“I retrieved the firearm and had Communications run the serial number through MULES/NCIC. The firearm returned as being stolen out of Kentucky,” the probable-cause statement read. “After Muser had been transported to St. Francis I was informed by security that Muser had another firearm located on him when they dressed him out at the hospital.”

The officer also ran the serial number of the gun and it “returned with no record on file” according to the probable-cause statement. The officer said he observed several felony charges in Muser’s history that would cause him to allegedly be unable to possess a firearm.

Muser is currently being held on $25,000 bond.

