A man who was arrested Sunday for allegedly fleeing from police on an off-road motorcycle has been identified. Jarad Bass, 32, of Jackson was arrested following a pursuit with police officers Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Bass is charged with the class E felony of resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. He remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $7,500 cash-only bond...