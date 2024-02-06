A man who was arrested Sunday for allegedly fleeing from police on an off-road motorcycle has been identified.
Jarad Bass, 32, of Jackson was arrested following a pursuit with police officers Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Bass is charged with the class E felony of resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. He remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $7,500 cash-only bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.