All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 12, 2022
Man arrested for allegedly firing weapon from vehicle
Cape Girardeau police arrested a man Monday night for allegedly firing a firearm out of his vehicle. Michael Smith, 52, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a handgun out of the vehicle he was driving on Big Bend Road. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, Smith did not appear to be firing at anyone or anything in particular...
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man Monday night for allegedly firing a firearm out of his vehicle.

Michael Smith, 52, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a handgun out of the vehicle he was driving on Big Bend Road.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, Smith did not appear to be firing at anyone or anything in particular.

He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, driving while intoxicated/persistent offender and driving while revoked/suspended.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy