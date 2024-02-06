Man arrested for allegedly firing weapon from vehicle

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man Monday night for allegedly firing a firearm out of his vehicle.
Michael Smith, 52, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a handgun out of the vehicle he was driving on Big Bend Road.
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, Smith did not appear to be firing at anyone or anything in particular.
He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, driving while intoxicated/persistent offender and driving while revoked/suspended.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.