Man arrested for alleged weapon violations

Haley was charged with first-dgree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one for discharging his weapon and another for exhibiting the weapon. The first-degree assault charge is a Class B felony, while the unlawful use charges are Class E felonies.

Officers responded to a call to communications that a shot had been fired. Police caught up with Haley, who told officers "I didn't even have a weapon" before they began questioning him, according to a probable cause statement issued by a police officer whose name was redacted. The probable cause statement said no shell casings were found. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Judge Scott Lipke issued a $50,000 cash-only bond.