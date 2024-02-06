Man arrested for alleged weapon violations

A Cape Girardeau man is facing four charges relating to allegations that he brandished a weapon then fired a shot randomly in the direction of potential victims Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Witnesses told police they saw Savion Haley point the gun in their direction, shoot the firearm and then take off running.
Haley was charged with first-dgree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one for discharging his weapon and another for exhibiting the weapon. The first-degree assault charge is a Class B felony, while the unlawful use charges are Class E felonies.
Officers responded to a call to communications that a shot had been fired. Police caught up with Haley, who told officers "I didn't even have a weapon" before they began questioning him, according to a probable cause statement issued by a police officer whose name was redacted. The probable cause statement said no shell casings were found. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.
Judge Scott Lipke issued a $50,000 cash-only bond.
