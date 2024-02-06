Man arrested for alleged motor vehicle violations

A Tennessee man was taken into custody Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County for several alleged driving violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Johnathan Harrington, 37, of Millington, Tennessee, was cited for felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated (alcohol and drugs), driving with no valid license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and careless and imprudent driving.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital and later released.
