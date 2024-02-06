Man arrested for alleged gun thefts

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A former employee of Rhino's Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops.

John Franklin Quigley, 37, formally pleaded guilty to possessing stolen firearms and faces up to 10 years in prison, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Sorrell.

The thefts occurred between July 2017 and December 2018 and were discovered after ATF agents visited the store to review its fireworks "acquisition and disposition" records through which the sales of handguns are tracked.

Investigators "determined that a large number of firearms, over 150, were shown as acquired by the store, but were not present in the inventory and were not shown as being sold,'' according to a plea agreement. Investigators found that Quigley "was taking firearms from the Rhino store and selling them to other individuals and local pawn stores,'' the plea agreement continued.

When informed about the plea deal, Ryan Brooks, the owner of Rhino Gun Worx at 953 N. Westwood Blvd., said, "Good."