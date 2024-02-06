Man arrested for alleged felony DWI

A New Madrid, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday night in Cape Girardeau County for several alleged violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Paul Wescoat, 58, was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated (aggravated offender), driving on a revoked license and driving with no insurance.
He was released for medical treatment, the report said.
