Man arrested for alleged felony DWI

A Matthews, Missouri, man was arrested in Scott County early Thursday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated.
Gary Naucke, 31, was arrested by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper for alleged felony driving while intoxicated/aggravated offender, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was taken to Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.