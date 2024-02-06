Man arrested for alleged drugs in Scott Co.

A Fayette, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Scott County for several alleged violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jacob Hendrix, 33, was taken into custody for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix license plate and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was taken to Scott County Jail and released.
