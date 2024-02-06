Man arrested for alleged drug violations

A New Madrid, Missouri, man was taken into custody in Stoddard County, Missouri, Monday night for several alleged offenses.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Danny Sweatt, 48, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, speeding, driving with no insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was taken to the county jail, where he was to be held for 24 hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.