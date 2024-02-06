Man arrested for alleged drug offenses

A Patrol report said Juwanza Ingram, 48, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), driving while intoxicated, driving with no valid license, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to drive on right side of roadway and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was taken to Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety and released.