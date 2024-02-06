Man arrested after police chase on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

A man was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's on Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Kelyon Adams was spotted backing out of a parking spot at the fast-food restaurant in a 2009 tan Kia Rio that had been reported stolen Jan. 7. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Adams pulled around a responding officer in the parking lot and exited east onto Broadway at a high-rate of speed. At one point, he allegedly drove into oncoming westbound traffic at the intersection of Broadway and Perry Road and later at Broadway and North West End Boulevard.
Adams later turned south onto North Park Avenue and entered an east-west alley before turning south into another alley between North West End an North Park, according to the report. Adams was identified as the driver by a female witness.
He was arrested at a residence in the 900 block of William Street about 45 minutes after he allegedly fled from McDonald's.
He was taken into custody for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner.
