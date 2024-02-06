Man arrested after police chase on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

A man was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's on Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Kelyon Adams was spotted backing out of a parking spot at the fast-food restaurant in a 2009 tan Kia Rio that had been reported stolen Jan. 7. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Adams pulled around a responding officer in the parking lot and exited east onto Broadway at a high-rate of speed. At one point, he allegedly drove into oncoming westbound traffic at the intersection of Broadway and Perry Road and later at Broadway and North West End Boulevard.