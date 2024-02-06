A 25-year-old man was arrested July 9 after allegedly crawling out of the woods and attempting to break into a Cape Girardeau County home, then resisting arrest, according to a probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Aaron Harris.

Ryle S. Caler is charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.

Harris stated the incident occurred shortly after midnight when a man at home heard noises coming from the woods. After getting his dog and approaching the area of tree brush where the noises had been coming from, the noises stopped and the man turned to return to his home, according to the probable-cause statement.

“As he began to walk back the male subject, identified as Ryle Caler, came crawling out of the underbrush on all fours,” Harris stated.

According to the probable-cause statement, the man asked Caler if he was okay or needed help multiple times, but Caler was “yelling at him” and “not making any sense.” The man then ran back toward his home while yelling for his wife to get inside as Caler chased after him, Harris stated.