Man arrested after chase through hospital

Authorities arrested a man Thursday after he fled the scene of a traffic stop and led them on a chase through a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Auburn Road and William Street. Droege said the man ran from the scene in into Saint Francis Medical Center.
Hospital staff and law enforcement officers tracked the man -- who appeared to have an aging gunshot wound to his thigh -- through the complex using the hospital's security cameras and arrested with without incident. Droege said officers recovered drugs and a firearm during the arrest.
Charges are pending.
