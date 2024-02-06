Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston

SIKESTON — A man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was arrested following a brief standoff with law enforcement Wednesday, Feb. 5 in Sikeston.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Scott County deputies and detectives were actively searching for Aaron D. Brown, 38, of Sikeston who had an outstanding felony warrant, according to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley.

“A deputy located Brown and another individual seated inside a vehicle in front of 633 Greer St. in Sikeston,” Wheetley said in a news release. “It appeared the two were preparing to leave the residence when the deputy pulled behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. Brown exited the vehicle and fled into the residence with the deputy in pursuit.”