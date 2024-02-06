All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston

A man in Sikeston was arrested after a brief standoff with police over an outstanding felony warrant. Authorities apprehended Aaron D. Brown after he fled into a residence, with further charges pending.

Standard Democrat
Aaron D. Brown
Aaron D. Brown

SIKESTON — A man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was arrested following a brief standoff with law enforcement Wednesday, Feb. 5 in Sikeston.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Scott County deputies and detectives were actively searching for Aaron D. Brown, 38, of Sikeston who had an outstanding felony warrant, according to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley.

“A deputy located Brown and another individual seated inside a vehicle in front of 633 Greer St. in Sikeston,” Wheetley said in a news release. “It appeared the two were preparing to leave the residence when the deputy pulled behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. Brown exited the vehicle and fled into the residence with the deputy in pursuit.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Upon arriving at the residence, Brown barricaded himself inside, the sheriff said. After a brief standoff, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, were able to take Brown into custody after he attempted to resist arrest, Wheetley said.

Brown was arrested on the active felony warrant, with additional charges pending. The other occupant of the vehicle was also taken into custody with her identity being held pending formal charges, according to Wheetley.

Both individuals were booked into the Scott County Jail without further incident.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Lamb waives extradition; attorney vows to 'vigorously defend...
NewsFeb. 6
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly assaulting roommat...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape-based Tik-Tok personality set for preliminary hearing on counts of burglary, property damage
NewsFeb. 6
Cape-based Tik-Tok personality set for preliminary hearing on counts of burglary, property damage
Cape Girardeau shooting suspect from one year ago found in Ohio
NewsFeb. 6
Cape Girardeau shooting suspect from one year ago found in Ohio
Police report 2-6-25
NewsFeb. 5
Police report 2-6-25
Cape Public Library announces Prop L placement on April 2025 ballot
NewsFeb. 5
Cape Public Library announces Prop L placement on April 2025 ballot
Jackson aldermen announce US 61 will open Friday
NewsFeb. 5
Jackson aldermen announce US 61 will open Friday
Former Missouri Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder named AxAdvocacy's president of Missouri government affairs
NewsFeb. 4
Former Missouri Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder named AxAdvocacy's president of Missouri government affairs
Cape council receives annual audit report with no deficiencies found
NewsFeb. 4
Cape council receives annual audit report with no deficiencies found
Missouri House committee votes to legalize video slot machines
NewsFeb. 4
Missouri House committee votes to legalize video slot machines
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy