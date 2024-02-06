A St. Louis man was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an alleged road rage incident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Perry County south of Perryville, Missouri.

Nathaniel Roberson, 20, was taken into custody and was being held at the Perry County Jail as of Thursday morning on the weapons charge and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the incident was reported at about 11:34 a.m. Wednesday by a couple from Ava, Illinois, who called 911 to report a passenger in a passing vehicle pointed a firearm at them.