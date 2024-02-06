All sections
NewsDecember 8, 2022

Man arrested after alleged home invasion in Cape

An alleged home invasion resulted in three felony charges against Austin G. Hengst. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove, after the homeowner reported the man entered his home illegally with a firearm...

Southeast Missourian

An alleged home invasion resulted in three felony charges against Austin G. Hengst.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove, after the homeowner reported the man entered his home illegally with a firearm.

Officers located Hengst and arrested him. Droege said they recovered a firearm.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker charged Hengst with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a firearm and first-degree harassment.

Hengst's cash-only bond has been set at $50,000.

