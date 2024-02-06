All sections
NewsNovember 22, 2019

Man admits attempted arson at Planned Parenthood clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Federal prosecutors say a man has admitted he tried to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia because it provides reproductive services. Forty-two-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster of Columbia pleaded guilty Thursday to maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance and to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Federal prosecutors say a man has admitted he tried to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia because it provides reproductive services.

Forty-two-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster of Columbia pleaded guilty Thursday to maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance and to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Prosecutors say Kaster broke the glass front door of the Columbia Health Center and threw a "Molotov cocktail-type device" inside Feb. 10.

The clinic's sprinkler system extinguished the blaze. Firefighters found two buckets containing gasoline and the remains of the device inside the business.

No one was injured.

Kaster has remained in federal custody without bond since his arrest March 2. No sentencing date has been set.

State News
