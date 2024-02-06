Man admits attempted arson at Planned Parenthood clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Federal prosecutors say a man has admitted he tried to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia because it provides reproductive services.

Forty-two-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster of Columbia pleaded guilty Thursday to maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance and to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Prosecutors say Kaster broke the glass front door of the Columbia Health Center and threw a "Molotov cocktail-type device" inside Feb. 10.