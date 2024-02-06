All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2019

Man acquitted in shooting of Jasper County deputy

Associated Press

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- A jury has acquitted a man who testified he shot a southern Missouri sheriff's deputy because he thought gang members were breaking into his hotel room to rob and kill him.

Forty-six-year-old E.F. Fitchpatrick of St. Louis was acquitted Tuesday of assault and armed-criminal-action charges.

Fitchpatrick was charged after 29-year-old Deputy Nolan Murray was shot at a Joplin motel in March 2017.

Fitchpatrick testified Tuesday he thought the Joplin Honkies gang was going to rob him of methamphetamine and drug-dealing proceeds before killing him.

He said he never saw Murray as the deputy and fired blindly. He shot himself after realizing he had shot a law enforcement officer.

Fleischaker pleaded guilty before the trial to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

