Man acquitted in shooting of Jasper County deputy

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- A jury has acquitted a man who testified he shot a southern Missouri sheriff's deputy because he thought gang members were breaking into his hotel room to rob and kill him.

Forty-six-year-old E.F. Fitchpatrick of St. Louis was acquitted Tuesday of assault and armed-criminal-action charges.

Fitchpatrick was charged after 29-year-old Deputy Nolan Murray was shot at a Joplin motel in March 2017.