Man accused of wounding his wife, killing her father

FENTON, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man is accused of shooting his wife and killing her father when the older man tried to intervene.

Prosecutors on Friday charged James Kempf, 45, with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police also identified the man killed as John Colter, 66, who remains on the loose.

The shooting happened Thursday in western St. Louis County. A probable cause statement said Kempf came into the home and shot his wife in the leg. Colter sought to intervene and was shot in the head, police said.