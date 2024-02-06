Man accused of waving gun during road-rage incident

An apparent road-rage incident in Cape Girardeau County led a man to show his gun from his vehicle, police said.

That man was in court Tuesday facing weapons charges.

Graham Hoffman said he did not see Thomas E. Clemens III’s face — only the silhouette of the gun Clemens pointed straight up inside his GMC Terrain, according to Hoffman’s testimony Tuesday.

Judge Scott Thomsen ruled Tuesday there was probable cause to continue Clemens’ case in Cape Girardeau County court after a preliminary hearing in Jackson.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Clemens with unlawful use of a weapon Nov. 10. Clemens posted a $7,500 surety bond Nov. 14.

Hoffman testified that about 5 p.m. Nov. 9, Clemens, 29, pulled in front of his new truck at Route W and LaSalle Street, nearly causing Hoffman to run into Clemens.

Hoffman testified he flashed his brights at Clemens to let him know he almost caused an accident.

Clemens reached into his center console and brought up a Springfield XD 9mm handgun, holding the barrel up to the ceiling inside his vehicle with his right hand, Hoffman said.

Hoffman called Cape Girardeau police dispatchers. They told Hoffman to follow Clemens so officers could identify Clemens’ vehicle, Hoffman said.

When the vehicles reached Dunklin and Henderson streets in Cape Girardeau, Hoffman pointed out the GMC Terrain with Florida license plates, he said.

Under cross-examination from Clemens’ lawyer, Malcolm Montgomery, Hoffman said he had Cape Girardeau police’s dispatch number because he used to work as a bouncer at The Library.

Montgomery asked whether Hoffman followed too closely. He responded he kept a car length between Clemens’ SUV and his truck.

Montgomery asked why Hoffman called police.

“As I understand, brandishing a firearm is illegal,” Hoffman said.

Missouri law states it is illegal to exhibit a weapon capable of lethal use in the presence of one or more persons in an angry or threatening manner.