Man accused of using stolen RV to break into airport

A man is accused of using a stolen RV to break into the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport grounds after also stealing a truck in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau police went to a call of a suspicious person at Wal-Mart Supercenter at 7:55 a.m. Monday, said the police department’s public-information officer, Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

“He was hanging around the parking lot or looking at the cars, doing something to that effect,” Schmidt said.

Before officers arrived, the man stole a gray pickup truck and drove south, striking a delivery truck in the process, Schmidt said.

Police received calls of a gray pickup truck traveling at a high speed as the suspect drove south before exiting Interstate 55 at Nash Road, Schmidt said.

The suspect tried to drive on the I-55 on-ramp before leaving the roadway and abandoning the truck in a muddy field, Schmidt said.

At a nearby motorhome dealership, Youngblood’s Capetown RV, general manager Paul Russell said he was finishing morning prayer in his office when “someone hollered, ‘There’s been a motor home stolen!’”

A customer needing his motor home serviced had parked in the dealership lot and walked inside to speak with staff when the suspect stole the motor home and drove toward the airport, Russell said.

The motor home, Russell said, was worth about $65,000 and was towing another vehicle when the suspect stole it.

Russell described the thief as a white man over 6 feet tall, wearing jeans and a long-sleeved T-shirt.