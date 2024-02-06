Man accused of threatening Cleaver will remain in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri man who is charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver will remain in jail, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, was charged last week with threatening Cleaver, a Missouri Democrat who represents a district that includes part of the Kansas City area. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Prosecutors said Hubert left a voicemail Jan. 7 at Cleaver's office in Independence in which he used a racial slur and said, "How about a noose ... around his neck?" Cleaver is Black.

"Mr. Hubert, words have meaning," Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush told Hubert. "And your words rise to the level of posing a danger."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark said Hubert has made similar threats to other politicians, a federal judge and political organizations dating back to 2014, The Kansas City Star reported.