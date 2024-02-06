All sections
NewsAugust 23, 2017
Man accused of theft, fleeing police
Chaffee, Missouri, police detained a man late Monday accused of shoplifting at a Cape Girardeau store and leading police on nearly a 15-mile chase. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Barry Lee McClanahan, 50, of Hollister, Missouri, with felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor theft...
Southeast Missourian
Barry Lee McClanahan
Barry Lee McClanahan

Chaffee, Missouri, police detained a man late Monday accused of shoplifting at a Cape Girardeau store and leading police on nearly a 15-mile chase.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Barry Lee McClanahan, 50, of Hollister, Missouri, with felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor theft.

About 3:35 p.m. Monday, a Cape Girardeau police officer went to Menard’s to check a shoplifting report, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

The store’s loss-prevention department reported a man in the store had stolen merchandise from the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, location and told Cape Girardeau employees to be on the lookout for him.

McClanahan tried to hide in the store, the post said, and eventually was seen by an officer exiting the store.

McClanahan jumped into his vehicle and drove away. A vehicle pursuit ensued before McClanahan lost control of his vehicle in Chaffee and fled on foot.

He eventually was found and taken into custody by the Chaffee officers about 10 p.m. Monday.

McClanahan’s bond was set at $25,000.

Pertinent address:

535 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Chaffee, Mo.

Local News
