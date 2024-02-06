Man accused of stealing tractor, crashing into ditch while drunk

A Perryville, Missouri, man stole a tractor from a local nursery, drunkenly drove it down the highway and then drove off the west side of the road into a ditch, Perry County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies arrested Trevor J. Hall, 17, of Perryville on Monday and then released him pending a criminal summons.

Hall was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Hall was issued a criminal summons to appear in front of Judge Craig Brewer at 9 a.m. Jan. 17.

About 9 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call about a tractor driving north on U.S. 61, dragging a box blade and causing sparks, according to a probable-cause statement filed by deputy Andy Pacinda.

Pacinda found Hall sitting on the ground next to the tractor, which was off the west side of the roadway in a ditch, Pacinda wrote.