All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 30, 2016

Man accused of stealing tractor, crashing into ditch while drunk

A Perryville, Missouri, man stole a tractor from a local nursery, drunkenly drove it down the highway and then drove off the west side of the road into a ditch, Perry County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies arrested Trevor J. Hall, 17, of Perryville on Monday and then released him pending a criminal summons. ...

Ben Kleine

A Perryville, Missouri, man stole a tractor from a local nursery, drunkenly drove it down the highway and then drove off the west side of the road into a ditch, Perry County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies arrested Trevor J. Hall, 17, of Perryville on Monday and then released him pending a criminal summons.

Hall was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Hall was issued a criminal summons to appear in front of Judge Craig Brewer at 9 a.m. Jan. 17.

About 9 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call about a tractor driving north on U.S. 61, dragging a box blade and causing sparks, according to a probable-cause statement filed by deputy Andy Pacinda.

Pacinda found Hall sitting on the ground next to the tractor, which was off the west side of the roadway in a ditch, Pacinda wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hall said he was drunk and stole the tractor, according to the statement. Pacinda later found out the Kubota tractor was stolen from a nursery in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway and obtained a statement from the nursery owner, who said Hall was not allowed to take the tractor, Pacinda wrote.

Hall ran over and destroyed a mailbox in the 3900 block of Kingshighway before turning onto U.S. 61, Pacinda wrote.

Hall gave a sample for a blood-alcohol content test and was found to have a BAC of .138, according to the statement. Hall declined to perform a field-sobriety test because he said he was too drunk, Pacinda wrote.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

1700 block North Kingshighway, Perryville, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy