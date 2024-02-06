All sections
NewsMay 31, 2017
Man accused of shooting at buildings, vehicles
A Millersville man faces drug and weapons charges after shooting several structures Saturday, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Corey D. Harrison, 18, with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of property damage and possession of a controlled substance...
Tyler Graef

A Millersville man faces drug and weapons charges after shooting several structures Saturday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Corey D. Harrison, 18, with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of property damage and possession of a controlled substance.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies went to the 100 block of Pecan Valley Lane in Oak Ridge about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of shots fired, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy J. Wiseman.

Police identified Harrison standing in the driveway of the reported residence. He told officers he had heard a door slamming, thought someone was trying to break into the home and began shooting through the front door from inside the residence, Wiseman wrote.

Police found marijuana on Harrison’s person, a 9 mm handgun on the living-room table, and an empty open box of ammunition and roughly 40 spent shell casings on the living-room carpet, Wiseman wrote.

A neighbor showed police holes in the walls of their residence where Harrison’s bullets struck, according to the statement.

There also were a bullet hole in the side of the neighbor’s truck parked nearby and several holes in a nearby volunteer fire-department building, Wiseman wrote.

No one was injured by the bullets.

Harrison’s bond was set at $25,000 cash.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
