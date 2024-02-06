Man accused of shooting at buildings, vehicles

A Millersville man faces drug and weapons charges after shooting several structures Saturday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Corey D. Harrison, 18, with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of property damage and possession of a controlled substance.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies went to the 100 block of Pecan Valley Lane in Oak Ridge about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of shots fired, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy J. Wiseman.

Police identified Harrison standing in the driveway of the reported residence. He told officers he had heard a door slamming, thought someone was trying to break into the home and began shooting through the front door from inside the residence, Wiseman wrote.

Police found marijuana on Harrison’s person, a 9 mm handgun on the living-room table, and an empty open box of ammunition and roughly 40 spent shell casings on the living-room carpet, Wiseman wrote.