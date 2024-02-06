All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 5, 2017

Man accused of shooting at another motorist on I-55 in Perry County

A man shot at another driver on Interstate 55 in Perry County after becoming enraged Friday afternoon, police said. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged David Paul Ellis, 28, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon Saturday. All charges are felonies...

Tyler Graef

A man shot at another driver on Interstate 55 in Perry County after becoming enraged Friday afternoon, police said.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged David Paul Ellis, 28, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon Saturday. All charges are felonies.

Police responded to I-55 near mile marker 119 for reports of shots fired at a motor vehicle around 3:45 p.m. Friday, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Missouri State Highway Patrol officer M. Stamps.

The victim told police she was driving her motor home north when a blue car came up behind her, Stamps wrote.

The car passed the motor home when it slowed while climbing a hill, but the motor home caught up to and passed the blue car on the downhill, according to the statement.

This happened again on the next hill, but the blue car, the victim said, was driving more aggressively, nearly hitting her car and braking suddenly in front of the motor home, Stamps wrote.

As the victim passed Ellis’ vehicle a third time, the blue car sped up, and she saw the driver reach toward the rear seat and shoot twice through the back window, according to the statement.

Police found both shots went through the motor home’s windshield, one grazing the driver’s sun visor, Stamps wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The other bullet ricocheted around the vehicle, coming to rest on the dashboard in front of the driver, and though the driver was struck in the face with broken glass, she was not injured, according to the statement.

A third motorist who witnessed the incident gave a statement to police corroborating the victim’s account.

Police located Ellis in a blue Toyota Corolla with the back window shattered on U.S. 61 near Perry County Road 908 and found an empty handgun under the passenger seat, according to the statement.

Questioned at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Ellis told police about passing the motor home several times and described how he “flipped out and the next thing he remembered was looking at his pistol laying on the front passenger floorboard, with its slide locked back. He said his ears were ringing and the glass was falling out of the car’s back glass,” according to the statement.

Ellis’ bond was set at $50,000 cash.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy