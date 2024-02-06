Kevin Coomer, 34, of Burfordville is incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center after being accused of breaking into and setting fire to Jax Bar and Grill in Delta early Saturday.

Delta police chief Verlan Graham said reports of the fire came in about 3 a.m. Saturday, and the structure appears to be a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

Judge Gary Kamp issued a warrant for Coomer on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham said Coomer was apprehended about 5 a.m.

He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, with bond set at $50,000.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Coomer wrote a Facebook post that said, “I’m on my way to Delta now to do two things, fight and fight some more.”