Kevin Coomer, 34, of Burfordville is incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center after being accused of breaking into and setting fire to Jax Bar and Grill in Delta early Saturday.
Delta police chief Verlan Graham said reports of the fire came in about 3 a.m. Saturday, and the structure appears to be a total loss.
No one was injured in the fire.
Judge Gary Kamp issued a warrant for Coomer on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Graham said Coomer was apprehended about 5 a.m.
He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, with bond set at $50,000.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Coomer wrote a Facebook post that said, “I’m on my way to Delta now to do two things, fight and fight some more.”
Between 2:53 and 3:10 a.m., Coomer posted eight photos of the fire to a Facebook album that tagged Jax Bar in Delta in a title that also mentioned the bar’s owner, Jack Coomer, by name and included an obscenity.
At 3:19 a.m., Kevin Coomer added a caption to the photo gallery that said it wasn’t the first time he had broken into the bar and made derogatory statements directed at Jack Coomer.
At 3:27 a.m., Kevin Coomer changed his profile picture on his Facebook page to an image of him standing in front of the burning bar and a caption that read “burn in hell JAX bar!!”
Pertinent address:
201 E. State St., Delta, Mo.
