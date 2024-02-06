All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2017

Man accused of seriously injuring another with aluminum bat

A Canalou, Missouri, man was charged with first-degree assault after he hit another man in the head with an aluminum bat Wednesday just outside of Sikeston, Missouri, sheriff's deputies said. Scott County Sheriff's deputies arrested Donnie Ray Metheny Jr., 35, on Friday. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Metheny with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Friday...

Ben Kleine

A Canalou, Missouri, man was charged with first-degree assault after he hit another man in the head with an aluminum bat Wednesday just outside Sikeston, Missouri, sheriff’s deputies said.

Scott County sheriff’s deputies arrested Donnie Ray Metheny Jr., 35, on Friday. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Metheny with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Friday.

His bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.

A female homeowner said Metheny and the other man were watching television at her house when she left the room for 15 minutes, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case by a Scott County sheriff’s detective.

The detective’s name was redacted from the affidavit, and representatives from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment on why.

The homeowner heard a “ting” sound from another room and a person moaning.

When she entered the living room, she saw the victim lying on the couch, bleeding heavily from his head, according to the affidavit.

The victim was incoherent in the ambulance, but he said Metheny hit him with a bat, according to the affidavit.

Deputies found in the house an aluminum bat with blood on the barrel, and they wrote the victim pulled the bat out from under the couch, according to the affidavit.

The victim was transferred from Saint Francis Medical Center to St. Louis University Hospital because of the severity of the injuries, according to the affidavit.

Metheny fled the scene after the alleged attack, the affidavit stated.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: 211 St. Francis Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

