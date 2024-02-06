Man accused of seriously injuring another with aluminum bat

A Canalou, Missouri, man was charged with first-degree assault after he hit another man in the head with an aluminum bat Wednesday just outside Sikeston, Missouri, sheriff’s deputies said.

Scott County sheriff’s deputies arrested Donnie Ray Metheny Jr., 35, on Friday. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Metheny with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Friday.

His bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.

A female homeowner said Metheny and the other man were watching television at her house when she left the room for 15 minutes, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case by a Scott County sheriff’s detective.

The detective’s name was redacted from the affidavit, and representatives from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment on why.

The homeowner heard a “ting” sound from another room and a person moaning.

When she entered the living room, she saw the victim lying on the couch, bleeding heavily from his head, according to the affidavit.