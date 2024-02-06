Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint

A Cape Girardeau man threatened a woman with a handgun before raping her, police said.
The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Bojan Saksida, 40, with second-degree rape, third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The victim arrived at the Cape Girardeau police station Friday with bruising on her arms and legs, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Shaun Alsdorf.
The victim told police Saksida waved a black handgun at her before assaulting and raping her, Alsdorf wrote.
Police contacted Saksida, who told officers he handled the gun but did not point it at the victim, according to the statement.
Saksida admitted to having pushed the victim down and having sex with her but refused to answer officers’ questions about whether the sex was consensual, according to the statement.
