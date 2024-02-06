Man accused of making terror threats against dental office

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was accused of threatening to bring a gun to a local dental office after being told he couldn’t get an appointment.

Rodney Sparkman, 43, was booked at the Butler County Jail on suspicion of making a terroristic threat and a warrant for failure to appear in court on a shoplifting charge.

Poplar Bluff police officer Trevor Parks said Cheyenne Brown of the Poplar Bluff Community Dental Clinic told him about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, she had received a call from a man saying he wanted to make an appointment for Rodney Sparkman.

“She informed him they were not accepting new patients at this time,” Parks said. “The caller stated he had Medicaid and offered to pay cash to get in.

“She once again stated they were not accepting new patients.”

At that point, the caller told Brown he would “just ‘come up there shooting,’” Parks said. “She asked him what he said, and he stated: ‘I’ll just bring a gun and start shooting if I don’t get an appointment.’”

Brown said to Parks she told the caller she would fill out an application to get him an appointment as soon as possible.

“The caller calmed down for a moment,” Parks said. “The caller then said: ‘Well, I feel like killing someone today.’”

Brown said she told the man she would call him about an appointment as soon as possible, Parks said.

Brown told Parks there may have been two callers on the line. She provided the officer with the telephone number from where the call originated.

“Staff advised the office would be closed for the remainder of the day due to the threats,” Parks said.