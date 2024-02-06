Man accused of making terror threats against dental office

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was accused of threatening to bring a gun to a local dental office after being told he couldn’t get an appointment.
Rodney Sparkman, 43, was booked at the Butler County Jail on suspicion of making a terroristic threat and a warrant for failure to appear in court on a shoplifting charge.
Poplar Bluff police officer Trevor Parks said Cheyenne Brown of the Poplar Bluff Community Dental Clinic told him about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, she had received a call from a man saying he wanted to make an appointment for Rodney Sparkman.
“She informed him they were not accepting new patients at this time,” Parks said. “The caller stated he had Medicaid and offered to pay cash to get in.
“She once again stated they were not accepting new patients.”
At that point, the caller told Brown he would “just ‘come up there shooting,’” Parks said. “She asked him what he said, and he stated: ‘I’ll just bring a gun and start shooting if I don’t get an appointment.’”
Brown said to Parks she told the caller she would fill out an application to get him an appointment as soon as possible.
“The caller calmed down for a moment,” Parks said. “The caller then said: ‘Well, I feel like killing someone today.’”
Brown said she told the man she would call him about an appointment as soon as possible, Parks said.
Brown told Parks there may have been two callers on the line. She provided the officer with the telephone number from where the call originated.
“Staff advised the office would be closed for the remainder of the day due to the threats,” Parks said.
Ten employees were working in the clinic at the time of the threats, and several patients were in the building.
Parks said Butler County deputies contacted Sparkman at his residence in the 500 block of Township Line Road and arrested him on the failure-to-appear warrant.
Sparkman was taken to the police department, where he was interviewed by police detective Andy Cleaveland.
After informing Sparkman of his right to remain silent, he “immediately began stating that he didn’t know what I was talking about before I told him the reason for the conversation,” Cleaveland wrote in his report.
Cleaveland said he tried to confirm Sparkman’s identity, but the man would not respond and “repeatedly stated that he hadn’t done anything.”
When Cleaveland asked Sparkman whether he had called anyone Thursday, “Sparkman responded that he had called the dentist’s office.”
When Cleaveland asked what was said during that conversation, Sparkman “immediately denied making any call to the dentist office.”
Cleaveland said he told Sparkman he was investigating him for calling and making threats to the dental office, Sparkman told him to “get a tape of his voice on the phone and that he could say what he wanted because he stands on the side of righteousness.”
As the interview progressed, Cleaveland said, Sparkman became “very belligerent,” and it was decided he would not cooperate further.
“Indications are Mr. Sparkman did make the phone call, but it’s still under investigation,” said Cleaveland, who said he will try to track the owner of the phone.
