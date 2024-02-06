Man accused of killing six is found not competent to stand trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man charged with killing six people on or near trails in south Kansas City four to five years ago has been found not competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Monday that Fredrick Scott, 26, of Kansas City, is mentally unfit to aid in his own defense.

Scott is charged with first-degree murder in the separate shooting deaths of 57-year-old Steven Gibbons; 54-year-old John Palmer; 67-year-old David Lenox; 57-year-old Timothy Rice; 61-year-old Michael Darby; and 64-year-old Karen Harmeyer.