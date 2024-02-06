Man accused of killing Mo. officer faces charges

HERMANN, Mo. -- A man accused of fatally shooting one officer and wounding another at a small-town Missouri convenience store was charged Tuesday with murder and four other crimes.

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge ordered him held without bond.

Simpson does not yet have an attorney. An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.