A Cape Girardeau man faces child-endangerment charges after being accused of leaving two small children alone in a car on Highway 74, police said.
The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Laron C. Ross, 22, with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges were filed Tuesday, but it was unclear whether Ross was still at large; attempts to reach Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Ross was driving West on Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau with his girlfriend Sept. 4 when he began driving imprudently, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau Patrolman Roy Rahn.
The woman told police Ross was speeding, running stop signs and threatening to beat her when they arrived home, according to the statement.
She said she jumped from the vehicle, and Ross stopped on the highway to chase her, Rahn wrote.
Ross left the vehicle, which contained the victim’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old children, on the road with the doors open, blocking “the entire outside lane and partially the inside lane,” Rahn wrote.
When officers arrived, Ross and the victim were about 50 yards from the vehicle, according to the statement.
Ross fled police on foot and could not be found, Rahn wrote.
The victim told police Ross has assaulted her several times in the past, Rahn wrote.
Ross’ bond is set at $2,500 cash with the condition he have no contact with the victim or her children and stay 1,000 feet from their residence and place of employment.
