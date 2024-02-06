All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 26, 2017
Man accused of burglarizing Parma Police Department
PARMA, Mo. — A Southeast Missouri man is accused of a burglary targeting a most unlikely place — a police department. The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported New Madrid County deputies were called Tuesday after an employee of Parma saw a man sitting on a table in the police evidence room. ...
Associated Press

PARMA, Mo. — A Southeast Missouri man is accused of a burglary targeting a most unlikely place — a police department.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported New Madrid County deputies were called Tuesday after an employee of Parma saw a man sitting on a table in the police evidence room.

The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived. A back door had been pried open, the evidence room was ransacked, and several guns were in a backpack, with other guns propped nearby.

Sheriff Terry Stevens said deputies found the suspect, Anthony Leisure, a short time later, in possession of a handgun magazine and several drug field-testing kits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Leisure is charged with second-degree burglary and is jailed on $25,000 bond.

Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com

Pertinent address:

Parma, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy