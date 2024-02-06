Man accused of burglarizing Parma Police Department

PARMA, Mo. — A Southeast Missouri man is accused of a burglary targeting a most unlikely place — a police department.
The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported New Madrid County deputies were called Tuesday after an employee of Parma saw a man sitting on a table in the police evidence room.
The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived. A back door had been pried open, the evidence room was ransacked, and several guns were in a backpack, with other guns propped nearby.
Sheriff Terry Stevens said deputies found the suspect, Anthony Leisure, a short time later, in possession of a handgun magazine and several drug field-testing kits.
Leisure is charged with second-degree burglary and is jailed on $25,000 bond.
