Man accused of attempted bank robbery, stealing

Court documents indicate a man allegedly planned to rob a Dexter, Missouri, bank but instead grabbed cash from a bank customer and fled before being apprehended by police.

A probable cause statement, written by Capt. Cory Mills of Dexter Police Department, indicates Mitchell Lee Johnson, 33, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, entered Regions Bank at 1028 W. Business U.S. 60 at about 10:45 a.m. with a handwritten note demanding money.

“This is a robbery,” the statement says the note reads. “Hand over $8000 dollars, and no-one [sic] gets hurt. No dye packs. I don’t want to hurt you. But I will if I have too [sic]. All I want is the money. Don’t alert any of your co-workers.”

But when Johnson entered the bank, he observed Deborah Worley, who had withdrawn $3,000 in cash.

The statement says Johnson grabbed the money from Worley and fled.