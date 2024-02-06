Man accused in killing had previous conviction overturned

ST. LOUIS -- A man accused of killing a St. Louis-area woman and putting her body in a garbage container has a previous murder conviction, but one that was overturned in court.

The suspect, 51-year-old Paulren Stepter, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Brandy Morrison. She had been shot in the head. Her body was found in a landfill in Marissa, Illinois.