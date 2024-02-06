Man accused in daughter's death says she died accidentally

ST. LOUIS -- A man under investigation after his daughter's body was found in an Illinois garage said in a jailhouse interview she choked to death accidentally, and his wife found the place to hide the body.

Jason Quate made the comments during an interview the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday.

Quate, who is jailed in Las Vegas on prostitution-related charges, declined multiple interview requests from The Associated Press.

Authorities found the girl's body Tuesday in a garage behind a dilapidated and vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, near St. Louis, after Quate's wife alerted police in Las Vegas, where she, Quate and two other daughters now live. The woman also accused Quate of forcing her into sex trafficking and abusing their other two daughters.

Police believe the child was killed about four years ago, when she was 6.

Quate, 34, faces a court hearing today on charges of felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute. No charges have been filed in his daughter's death.

Quate told the Post-Dispatch the girl choked to death when he spanked her, unaware she still had Salisbury steak in her mouth. A day earlier, he told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas his wife had told him she had put the girl up for adoption. He told the Post-Dispatch he had lied to the TV station, and his wife had come up with the adoption story after their daughter died.

In his interview with the newspaper, he repeatedly referred to what happened with his daughter as "horrible."

"I'm not the monster she's making me out to be," he said of his wife.