All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2017

Man accused in daughter's death says she died accidentally

ST. LOUIS -- A man under investigation after his daughter's body was found in an Illinois garage said in a jailhouse interview she choked to death accidentally, and his wife found the place to hide the body. Jason Quate made the comments during an interview the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday...

By JIM SALTER and KEN RITTER ~ Associated Press
Boards cover the windows of a vacant home Tuesday where the remains of a child were found in the home's garage in Centreville, Illinois. A Las Vegas woman told investigators Tuesday her dead child had been in a Southern Illinois home for two years.
Boards cover the windows of a vacant home Tuesday where the remains of a child were found in the home's garage in Centreville, Illinois. A Las Vegas woman told investigators Tuesday her dead child had been in a Southern Illinois home for two years.Christine Byers ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

ST. LOUIS -- A man under investigation after his daughter's body was found in an Illinois garage said in a jailhouse interview she choked to death accidentally, and his wife found the place to hide the body.

Jason Quate made the comments during an interview the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday.

Quate, who is jailed in Las Vegas on prostitution-related charges, declined multiple interview requests from The Associated Press.

Authorities found the girl's body Tuesday in a garage behind a dilapidated and vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, near St. Louis, after Quate's wife alerted police in Las Vegas, where she, Quate and two other daughters now live. The woman also accused Quate of forcing her into sex trafficking and abusing their other two daughters.

Police believe the child was killed about four years ago, when she was 6.

Quate, 34, faces a court hearing today on charges of felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute. No charges have been filed in his daughter's death.

Quate told the Post-Dispatch the girl choked to death when he spanked her, unaware she still had Salisbury steak in her mouth. A day earlier, he told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas his wife had told him she had put the girl up for adoption. He told the Post-Dispatch he had lied to the TV station, and his wife had come up with the adoption story after their daughter died.

In his interview with the newspaper, he repeatedly referred to what happened with his daughter as "horrible."

"I'm not the monster she's making me out to be," he said of his wife.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Quate said he and his wife were afraid to call police out of fear their other children would be taken from them. He said they kept the girl's body in their home in Belleville, Illinois, for some time. Eventually, Quate said, his wife came up with the idea to work as a prostitute in Las Vegas. Before they left, she found a garage in Centreville, where the body was dumped, he said.

The family moved to Las Vegas two years ago. Their two teenage daughters are in protective custody. Police said the girls never were allowed outside, even to attend school. A police lieutenant said the girls lacked socialization skills and showed signs of abuse.

A separate child-abuse charge against Quate is pending, said Audrie Locke, an aide to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in Las Vegas.

A judge is expected to appoint a lawyer to represent Quate at today's court hearing.

Jail records showed the mother also was jailed in Las Vegas pending a Monday court appearance as a fugitive on an out-of-state warrant. St. Clair County, Illinois, State's Attorney Brendan Kelly didn't immediately respond to messages about the warrant.

The Associated Press is withholding the woman's name to avoid identifying the children and because authorities said she is considered a victim in the sex-trafficking and prostitution case. She has not been charged with a crime in Las Vegas.

Any charges related to the girl's death would be filed in Illinois, where investigators found the remains. Centreville is an impoverished community just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. The coroner in St. Clair County said an autopsy was planned.

Ritter reported from Las Vegas.

Pertinent address:

Centreville, Ill.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy